Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 21st virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the award of contract for the printing of examination materials both sensitive and non sensitive.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who briefed alongside the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the contract was awarded to a group of eight printers.

The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

He said: “As you know because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place.”

According to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, council approved the sum of N1.619,701,391.14, for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some selected roads in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He explained that council approved the sum of N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The contract which is for the duration of six months, was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nig. Lim.

He said Council also approved a total sum of N719,407,086.38 for the Kwahi Area Council Rural Roads.

The contract is in favour of Messrs Sahabi Liman Sons Nig. Ltd for the duration of six months.