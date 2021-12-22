From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N5.7 billion for Agric Sector and Gashua Water Supply Scheme.

It approved N2.4 billion for the procurement of seeds for various crops, in order to boost agricultural production in the country. It also approved N3.3 billion for the execution of two Water Supply projects in Yobe State, North-East Nigeria.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri made this disclosure to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development presented two memos. First was a memo seeking approval for the award of contracts to agricultural institutes and research agencies for the production and distribution of seeds and seedling to farmers.

“This is at the cost of N2,164,702,006.78. The approval, which was given, will now help our research institutes to produce seeds for farmers, to aid next year’s farming season.”

Shehuri added that the council approved over N1 billion for the purchase of soil test kits for use by the National Institute of Soil Science.

“The second memo was for an approval for the award of contract for the purchase of 1,014 soil test kits and soil laboratory analytical equipment for the National Institute of Soil Science at the coat of N278,008,581.63, and council approved,” he said.

The Minister said the two approvals would go a long way to enhance agricultural activities across the country.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, speaking on the N3.3 billion for the water supply scheme said:

“Council today approved a memo for the execution of two contracts for Gashua Water Supply Project Phase II in Yobe State.

“Lot ‘A’ was in the sum of N1.27 billion and Lot ‘B’ in the sum of N2.24 billion. Essentially, one lot is for extension of water supply service to Zango and Sabon Garin Lamido, comprising of boreholes, solar panels and so on.

“The other contract is for the upgrading of the existing water works, which also includes the rehabilitation of some renovated tanks and provision of portable water treatment plants, as well as a host of other ancillary facilities,” he explained.

He said the water supply contract is for a period of 18 months, adding that it was awarded to meet the water needs of residents of Gashua, which falls within the Sahel region.

He also said due to a recent prevalence of kidney disease in the area, government had to intervene quickly, to save lives.

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, speaking more on the unveiling of the National Development Plan earlier by President Buhari, said: “The difference with this plan is that it provides a mechanism to engage, empower, and employ our teeming energetic youth. The plan puts opportunities for inclusiveness for young people, women, people with special needs, and the vulnerable ones, mainstreaming women gender into all aspects of our social, economic and political activities.

“This plan also has a financing plan to increase revenue to 15 percent of GDP. Currently, revenue to GDP is 7 percent. This plan also separates sports from youth and take sports as business.

“For the first time in our planning history, we have three volumes of the plan. In the past, we have always had one volume, which is the plan itself. But this time, we have three volumes. Volume One is the main plan, and that’s what will be accessible to the public. Volume Two is the prioritised and sequential list of programmes and projects that will be fed into the annual budgets. While Volume Three are the legislative imperatives.

“What Volume Three really seeks to cover are those laws or policies that impede the private sector from being the main driver of the economy.

“So, laws have been identified that need to be reviewed or changed. Policies have also been identified that need to be worked upon. So, Volume Two and Volume Three are not for the public. They are essentially for government to see what they need to do.

“Another difference between this plan and the previous plan is the issue of Integrated Rural Development. This plan takes rural development away from agric. It looks at how to bring in different levels of infrastructure to the rural areas with a view to discouraging rural-urban migration and ensuring that broadband technology gets to the rural areas, and that power supply, even if it’s an upgrade, it’s within the rural areas. And we begin to open up our rural areas.

“Another differentiating factor between this plan and the previous plan is that this plan has a strong implementation framework. And there is also a framework for monitoring and evaluation because it takes into cognizance, vertical, lateral and horizontal coordination. And so basically, Mr President unveiled the plan to Nigerians today.”

Meanwhile, the Council observed a minute silence in honour of former minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Akwanga, who passed on December 17th at 77.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, informed council members of his demise shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting and urged that a minute silence be observed in his honour.

The late Akwanga served as minister in 2003 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.