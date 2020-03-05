Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N538 million for the procurement of Birds Deterrent System for three Nigerian airports.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, disclosed this after FEC meeting presided over by President Mummadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sirika listed the airports to benefit from the system as kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

“Today in council, we have one memo from Aviation and it is for the procurement of Birds Deterrent System, the airport wireless MACH4 version of it.

“ It is for the following airports; Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu. Earlier than now we procured for Abuja and Lagos.

“What it does is that it scares away birds from the runways and avoids birds’ injection or bird strike into the plane engines and that improves safety operation and efficiency of our airports.

“The total amount for this procurement is 1.758 million dollar which is equivalent to N538.112 million,’’ he said.

The minister said delivery period for system was three months.

the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, said the council approved the sum of N6.6 billion for rehabilitation of Koton Karfe Bridge in Kogi State.

“We presented a memo to the council which the council approved. The memo was on the rehabilitation of Murtala Mohammed Bridge, at Koton karfe, in Kogi State. The contract sum is N6.61 billion with a completion period of 24 months.

”The bridge is 1.76km and the scope of work is to rehabilitate the dual carriage ways between the bridge embankment, repair bridge protection work and repair of bridge furniture works,’’ he said.