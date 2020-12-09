From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved contracts for roads and aviation projects worth N59.350 billion.

This was disclosed to State House Correspondents by ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola, and Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as other ministers at the end of the FEC meeting in council chambers at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fasola said he presented two memoranda seeking approval for the award of contracts worth N50.858 billion.

According to him, a road project in Kano State, worth N12.157 billion and another one, linking Kaduna and Plateau states, worth N38.701 billion, were approved by the council.

“Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the award of contract for the construction of two roads; the Yakassai-Badume-Damargu-Makinzali in Kano, in favour of CCECC for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Panbegua-Jos road, linking Kaduna and Plateau states, in favour of Setraco Nigeria Limited, for N38.701 billion and the proposals were approved by FEC,” he said.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, on his part, said FEC approved two contract augmentation for his ministry, both being roads.

Mohammed, who reported on the presentation made to the FEC by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said council approved contracts totalling N758,173,556.

According to him, the contracts are for the expansion of the Maiduguri Airport’s apron and another one for the insurance of 22 airport facilities across the country.