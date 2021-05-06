From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved about $8.29 million and N3 billion for the execution of various electricity projects in the country.

Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, made this disclosure in an interview with journalists, yesterday after the FEC meeting, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The aggregate of all the figures, in both naira and dollar denominations, summed up to a total of N6,156,168,822billion, using the official exchange rate of N380 to $1.

Saleh said the funding, which are for procurement of equipment, designs and manufactures, would assist in the upgrade of the nation’s electricity facility and improve power supply across the country.

Saleh said the Ministry of Power presented six memoranda to FEC, all of which were approved.

“The Federal Executive Council today approved six memos under the Ministry of Power. The first one is the award of a contract for design, manufacturing and supply of critical spare parts for Crompton Greaves 330 kV, 132 kV and 33 kV circuit breakers to Messrs. Legen Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of N298,339,887. The second one is for the procurement of 50 sets of 400 AH battery banks, 30 to 50 volts and 30 number of 110 volt battery charges for the substation used by the TCN in favour of Messrs DTS Transformers Electric Industry Limited at the sum of N644,805,953.