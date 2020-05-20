Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The second virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over By President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N623.7 million for the procurement of computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Minister of Information and Culture Mr Lai Mohammed said this while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome the meeting which had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Related:

‘The Minister of Finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1,200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, which was approved,’ Mohammed told State House Correspondents at the briefing.

‘The sum of the contract was N623,700,000 for the 1,200 desktops and computers for the use of the Customs Service all over the country,’ he added.

Mr Mohammed also disclosed that the augmentation of the contract sum for the construction of Oseakwa bridge in Anambra State was also approved.

He explained that the contract was awarded to Messrs Horizon Construction Limited in the sum of N896,863,516.25 for the construction of a 90m long bridge with 2km approach road and completion period of 12 months.

He explained further that the contract having attained 87.91 per cent completion was stalled in 2012 as a 2km approach road to the bridge could not be completed due to flooding that allegedly ravaged the vicinity of the project. ‘It appears flooding was not envisaged at the time of the award and thus necessary provision for its containment not made in the contract sum,’ the minister said.

Having sought and obtained presidential approval for submitting variation in respect of project above 15% (according to extant act), the ministry sought and obtained BPP due process certificate of no objection in the sum of N118,061,552.99, thereby revising total contract sum to N1,014,925,069.25.

A total of 285 jobs comprising 187 skilled and 98 unskilled jobs are expected to be created, thereby mitigating the effect of COVID-19 on unemployment.

The FEC meeting, which also had in attendance Finance Budget and National Planning Minister Zainab Ahmed, Education Minister Adamu Adamu, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola and Petroleum (State) Minister Timipre Sylva, also approved N610 million for Plateau State University Bokkos.

The amount is for the construction of a faculty of health services at the Plateau State University Bokkos.

The Minister of Information and Culture stated:

‘The Minister of Education today presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University Bokkos and It was awarded at the cost of N610,355,221.82 and the completion period is for 52 weeks.

‘Also, procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114,357,600 and completion period is 12 weeks.’

Mr Mohammed also disclosed that the council approved the sum of N101 million for the provision of a flight simulator building at the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The amount is for a revised estimated cost for the construction of a Boeing 737 flight simulator building at the college.

‘The memo was presented by the Minister of Aviation and approval was given for the revised estimated cost for the construction of Boeing 737 full-flight simulator building for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, originally awarded for N993,484,980.60 and is being reviewed to N1,095,475,750.04.’

Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi, on his part, said the council approved the award of Consultancy Training Services contract to Swets Marine Consultancy in the sum of $454,050 for sea-time training for the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme for cadets on-board foreign-going vessels by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He said contractors Messr Swets Marine accepted the BPP downward review of the ministry’s offer from $510,000 to $454,050.

He said the contract has been adequately provided for in the 2019 and 2020 budget in the sums of N1,338,093,214 and N1,008,093,214.23, respectively.

Mr Amaechi explained that the country stands to benefit in the area of capacity building, job creation and enhanced local content.

Minister of State (Petroleum) Timipre Sylva in his briefing said that the council had approved the award of contract for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme at Odukpani, Cross River State, in favour of Messrs Kinetic Electro-Mechanical Limited in the sum of N2,923,480,976.70, inclusive of all taxes with a contract completion time of 15 months.

The project will provide additional infrastructural facility for the manufacturing of oil and gas components for the sector.

When completed, it will also boost capacity in the oil and gas for the sector, provide job opportunities for Nigerians and boost economic activities in the Odukpani area of Cross River State, the minister said.

All other ministers participated virtually in the meeting from their various offices.

Earlier, before the commencement of the meeting, the SGF had called for a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Education Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dogondaji, who served between 1993 and 1994 under the Ibrahim Babangida regime. He died on Friday May 15th.