Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved N87.538 billion for the construction of roads that cover the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Benue states.

FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, while briefing journalists, said contract for the roads in the FCT was awarded to Messrs Gilmor Engineering Nigeria Limited for N30,686,609,298billion with a completion period of 32 months.

Bello said the council approved the award of contract for the full scope development of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Northern Express Way (Murtala Mohammed Way) popularly known as Kubwa Expressway.

He said the project area was within Phase II of the Federal Capital City (FCC) serving as boundary road between the adjoining districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jabi.

He said the project would further enhance overall decongestion of traffic in phases I, II, III, IV of the Federal Capital City.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said his ministry presented two memoranda to further showcase the commitment and policy direction to complete ongoing and existing projects.

Fashola said the council approved a variation of N47.504 billion for the completion of the 52 kilometers-Oyo-Ogbomosho highway which was a part of the Ilorin-Ibadan 145 kilometers highway.

The minister said the variation had increased the total contract to N105.041 billion.

He said: “We needed to adjust some things in the scope of work, the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm to also change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalted inside and outside shoulder.

“So, all these required changes in prices of N47.504 billion…This was the revision that we presented which council approved. This road was awarded in 2010. As I said, sections 1 and 3 were completed. We are trying to complete section 2 which we also inherited.”

Fashola said the council also approved a N9.348 billion variation to complete Lokko-Oweto Bridge that links Nasarawa to Benue State, adding that the development has changed contract price from N51.621 billion to N60.961 billion.