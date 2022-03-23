From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, has approved a total of N92,123,175,305.77 for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The approval came 24 hours after the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the week’s virtual FEC meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the entire sum would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport, over a period of 12 months.

Recall President Buhari, had while inaugurating the new terminal building at the MMAI in Lagos on Tuesday, instructed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to source funding for the second runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

However, when asked by State House Correspondents how the government hopes to raise funding for the project, Sirika said the administration would use the same pattern it had used to raise funding for all of its other projects across sectors to deliver the runway in 12 months.

Council also approved over N14 billion to train 50,000 non-graduates of N-power for a period of nine.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq, who made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents, explained that over N14 billion would be used to engage four federal government agencies that will be involved in the training of the non-graduates for a period of nine months.

She added that at the end of the training, the 50,000 beneficiaries of the Programme would be handed starter packs to start up their businesses.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the council approved the Business, facilitation and miscellaneous Provision bill, to consolidate the reforms and enhance productivity and value.

He explained that the bill was part of the government’s efforts to sustain the legacies achieved through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The bill will be forwarded to National Assembly for consideration.