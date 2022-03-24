From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, approved a total of N92,123,175,305 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the weekly virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said the entire sum would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport, over a period of 12 months.

The approval came 24 hours after the inauguration of the new terminal building of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

President Buhari while inaugurating the new terminal building of the MMAI in Lagos on Tuesday had instructed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to source funds for the second runway project for the NAIA, Abuja.

However, when asked how government would raise funds for the project, Sirika said the administration would use the same pattern it had used to raise funds for all of its other projects across sectors to deliver the runway in 12 months. FEC also approved over N14 billion to train 50,000 non-graduates of N-power for a period of nine months.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq, in her briefing said over N14 billion would be used to engage four Federal Government agencies in the training of the non-graduates.

She said at the end of the training, the beneficiaries would be handed starter packs to start up their businesses.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said council approved the business, facilitation and miscellaneous provision bill, to consolidate on the reforms and enhance productivity and value.

He said the bill was part of government’s efforts to sustain the legacies achieved through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The bill would be forwarded to National Assembly for consideration.