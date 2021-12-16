From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 2021-2025).

According to a statement by Director (Communications), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this at the end of the Council meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The new Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 is a successor to the previous strategy which covered 2017-2020.

According to the Head of Service, the FCSSOP 2021-2025 is put in place to propel the attainment of a “New Civil Service of our Dream”. The FCSSIP 2021-2025 she explained, was the outcome of the contributions of Organised Private Sectors (OPS), serving and retired professionals of the civil and public service, Labour Unions and Associations as well as Development Partners in Nigeria.

The strategy is aimed at breaking away from the old to a new paradigm of productive, world-class civil service for accelerated national development.

She said: “I am convinced that the implementation of the initiatives itemized in the plan will galvanize the service to greater heights.”

She urged all stakeholders to diligently study and ensure effective implementation of the plan to enhance service delivery and engender economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Yemi-Esan expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Civil Service and ensuring that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, no civil servant was owed salaries or laid – off.

She also thanked the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and the entire members of the Presidential Committee on the development of FCSSIP25.

She equally appreciated the African Initiative for Governance (AIG) and the World Bank for their support in the development of FCSSIP25.

