Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved various civil works worth about N137 billion across six geopolitical zones of the country.

Addressing State House Correspondents, ministers of Works and Housing, and Information and Culture, Babatunde Fashola and Lai Mohammed, said the projects were to be undertaken under the Ministry of Works and Housing and Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

For the Ministry of Works and Housing projects, Fashola said seven projects worth N122.280 billion were approved, cutting across various states.

He also explained that the projects, which were mainly road construction, were approved for implementation in the 2020 budget.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented memorandum for the award of a couple of roads across the country. There are seven roads in all. The roads were valued at a total sum of N122.280 billion expected to generate employment for about 2564 people.

“Dualization of Akure to Ado Ekiti road connecting Ondo and Ekiti states at the sum of N23. 751 billion, construction of Ukana-Akpautong-Ikot Ntuen road in Akwa Ibom State, for N1. 538 billion, construction of Iluke-Aiyetoro Kiri-Abugi-Eggan road in Kogi State for N25.352 billion.

“Rehabilitation of Odo-Ona Elewe Idiayunre-Marou Ogun State border road in Oyo state for N4. 628, 429 billion, construction of Tamawa-Gulu road in Kano state phase three, Maigar-Guru section for N1. 508, 952 billion, rehabilitation of Potiskum-Fika-Bajoga-Gombe road linking Yobe and Gombe states for N59. 759 billion, construction of Kachako-Danbazzau road in Kano State for N6. 749 billion,” he said.

Mohammed, presenting the report of memo by the OSGF, said council approved 11 ecological projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country, at the total sum of N14, 907,754,845.

“Memo presented, on behalf of Mr. President by the Secretary to the Government, we sought approval for the award of contract for emergency procurement of the third and fourth quarters 2019, soil erosion, flood control, acceleration intervention projects in favour of 11 contractors, in total sum of N14,907,754,845.

“The projects, which are 11 in number, are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the federation and I’ll just run through them. The first is a gulley erosion control at Ogige-Uruala-Chikabi-Ajibara in Isikwato local government area of Abia at the sum of N896,959,169.75, with completion period of six months.