From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, approved for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) the sum of N2,024,935 for the purchase of 52 operational vehicles.

According to the Minister of Interior, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his colleagues in Information and the Minister of State Power, Jedy Agba, said the 52 vehicles comprised of 27 of the vehicles are Buffalo Double Cabin, MG 2021 model, 15 Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive premium package 2020 modal and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance bus with full option.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “This is done to enhance the capacity of the agency to combat crimes and criminality in Nigeria. It’s my belief that this will go a long way in protecting lives and property in Nigeria.”

On whether the bids were open to local contractors he said: “It was an open bidding exercise, and I think I saw some of our local manufacturers bid, they bidded and the best and most responsive bids won the contract.

“So there is no issue about whether we discriminated against local manufacturers or preference for foreign manufacturers. That is my response to that it was an open bidding.”

The Minister of state power, Agba on his part said council approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply.

He said: “You will agree with me that of late we’ve had grid collapses, resulting in epileptic power supply in most parts of the country. There’s definitely been the need for us to reinvigorate our national grid so as to sustain and provide electricity to majority members of our country and the communities around us.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“To that effect, FEC today approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply. One of the lines is the one linking Benin, Oshogbo and Akure in Edo, Osun and Ondo States.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“So in the three states, the grid in that area has been weak for sometime, but with this approval of today’s contract, we are swinging into action and certainly, very shortly, we would have improvements on the grid in that area.

“Also the 133 KVA in Akwanga and Lafia in Nasarawa State, has also been improved that also helps to strengthen the line to Abuja through those two states and the states further, Plateau and Benue States would have improved electrical supply, following those strengthening.

“So if we empower our grid properly, and given the encouragement the president and FEC has given us, we promised Nigerians that the grid will be enhanced, and electricity supply to the country improved, howbeit, gradually. But we were working on that. And with these approvals, we hope to do better for Nigerians.”

Physically present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Other ministers who were physically present were Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Others were the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, and Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo.

Others participated virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.