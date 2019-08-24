Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri, has observed that the recently-constituted Federal Executive Council is a good blend of the old and young that will bring balance to the government while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for‎ giving Edo State two ministerial slots.

He said two ministerial slots was one of the issues raised by the Oba of Benin, Ewuare 11, when he led a delegation of Edo leaders on a visit to the president recently, adding that the president’s kind gesture was a demonstration of his listening posture.

‎Chief Edebiri who stated this at the weekend in Benin City when he had a chat with journalists as part of activities to mark his 90th birthday celebration said while he would have been in support of those who advocated a cabinet of young people, the recent action of the youngest Senator in the country who allegedly beat up a lady in an Abuja shop had defeated that argument.

“I have every reason to commend Mr. President for his performance so far because to my assessment, he has done well and I believe he will do more in his second term and I call on all Nigerians to support him,” he said.

Chief Edebiri also spoke on the systematic resuscitating of the Community Development Association (CDA) which had been proscribed by both the palace and the state government, adding that any attempt to resurrect the evil practice will not only be dealt with by the state law but will also meet a brick wall in the palace.

A special birthday lecture to mark Chief Edebiri’s 90th birthday celebration would be delivered by Professor Eghosa Osaghae, former Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada at the Multi- Purpose Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia College on Friday August 30, 2019.