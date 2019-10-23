Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday directed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to effect payment of the new federal Minimum Wage on or before 31st December, 2019.

This is even as it approved that the Minimum Wage take effect from April 18, 2019.

Minister of Labour Chris Ngige made the disclosure at the end of the FEC meeting while briefing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika said the FEC approved N1.7 billion for procurement and installation of communication equipment for airport towers in Zaria and Katsina.

The said equipment is to ensure safety and efficiency at the airports.

He said the completion period for the contract is eight months.

Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, on his part, disclosed that the FEC approved the use of Methanol as part of the country’s energy mix to power the Nigerian economy.

Methanol is deriveable from gas that accompanies crude oil.

According to Onu, it has not been profitable for oil companies to flare gas, which has posed great environmental problems in the country.

The Minister said the FEC has approved Methanol to be used as transportation and cooking fuel.

Whilst stressing that Methanol is cheap and safe, the Minister said that its use will also help to curb deforestation in the country.

He said that the project cannot be achieved overnight as plants have to be developed and other logistics put in place.

The Menthanol project, he said, will be private sector driven.

Minister of Communication Dr Isa Pantami, on his part, said the FEC approved the change of name of the Ministry to the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.