Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, has been moved to 4pm Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programs and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments and agencies, as his administration winds down.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Garba Shehu, had in a statement said the reports were to be turned in on April 24, latest to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.”

Cabinet members were also requested to ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.

A circular had also informed members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council have been rescheduled to Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May, 2019 respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations,” Shehu had said.