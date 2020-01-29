President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the maiden 2020 meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentation during the meeting included the Ministry

of Health, Ministry of Transportation and Federal Mortgage Bank.

NAN gathered that Ministry of Health would be briefing the council on the outbreak of Lassa Fever across the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Tuesday in Abuja, told a news conference that death toll from Lassa fever since the beginning of January

stood at 41, with 258 confirmed cases across 19 states of the federation as at Jan. 28.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.(NAN)