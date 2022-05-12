From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has expressed sadness over the death of the former Minister of Communications, Olawale Adeniji Ige, describing his death as a huge loss to the country in view of his expertise in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sub-sector.

According to a statement by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ige, who died at 83, was former Director-General, Ministry of Communications before his appointment as Minister of Communications in 1990; and following the merger of ministries, he was subsequently appointed the Coordinating Minister in the Federal Ministry of Transport, Aviation, and Communications in 1992 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The late Ige was a front-line expert on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which helped in positioning country as an ICT hub in Africa.

The council noted that Ige’s contributions in the ICT sector earned him the membership of the First World Telecommunications Advisory Group of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Geneva and also the pioneer Chairman of the Nigeria Internet Group.

“FEC commiserates with the Government and people of Oyo State, his immediate family and friends and prays to God to grant eternal repose to the soul of the deceased”, the statement read.

