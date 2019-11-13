Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A minute silence was observed in honour of Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, who passed at the age of 83 on Monday, November 11.

David-West, the consultant virologist of national and international standing, was the former Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged cabinet members to observe a minute silence after the opening prayers.

The meeting started about 11am at the Council Chambers of the State House, with the opening by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare taking the Christian prayer and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, who took the Muslim prayer.

It’s the third FEC meeting in a row Osinbajo is presiding over since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out of the country on October 28.

The President will be away from Nigeria till November 17.

About 26 ministers were in attendance including Finance, Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Environment, Foreign Affairs, Aviation, Information and Culture, Water Resources, Interior, Youth and Sports, Trade and Investment, Science and Technology, Transport, Women Affairs among others.

