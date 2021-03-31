From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom for routine medical check, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC), where a minute silence was observed in honour of two former ministers – one-time Minister of Science and Technology Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba.

The 40th virtual FEC meeting have seven ministers physically present at the Executive Council Chambers of the State House, with other officials attending virtually.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who announced the deaths of the former ministers to cabinet members, recalled their various services to the country.

Olowoporoku, who served as Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the Senate, was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic.

He died on Wednesday, March 24 at the age of 76 years.

The late Baba was, at different times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence.

He died on Friday, March 26 at the age of 81 years.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd) are in attendance.

Officials present at Council Chambers Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed.

Others are ministers of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello; Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika; and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council joined the meeting virtually.