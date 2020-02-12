Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, observed a minute silence in memory of those killed by terrorists in the Borno State on Monday, as well as the death of former Chief of Naval Staff, the late Vice-Admiral Patrick Koshoni.

The meeting kicked off at about 11 am at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The call for the one-minute silence for the departed was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, said the Christian prayer while Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Pantami said the Muslims prayer.

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja last Friday to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the theme: ‘Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development’.

The President also attended the 29th Forum of Heads of State and Government of Participating States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and the 27th Session of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (AUDA-NEPAD).

Buhari also participated in the High-Level meeting of the Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Sahel and Libya, and High-Level Ad-Hoc Committee on South Sudan.

Also on the margins of the Summit, the President delivered a keynote address at a High-Level Side Event on ‘Stop the War on Children: Dividend of Silencing the Guns’.

The event was co-sponsored by the Governments of Nigeria, Uganda and Norway, and Save the Children International.

Buhari commenced a State Visit to Ethiopia on February 11, at the invitation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed.

The visit saw both countries signed a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence.