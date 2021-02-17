From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 34th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, paid its last respect to former Lagos State Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with a minute silence.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, just before the commencement of the week’s virtual meeting, called on cabinet members to stand in honour of the departed.

Jakande served in the Federal Executive Council between November 1993 and March 95 as Minister of Works and Housing.

Six ministers and some senior aides of the President are physically present at the meeting.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), are also physically attended the meeting.

The ministers in the Council Chambers include Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fasola, Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Talen, Minister of Water Resources Engr Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mallam Mohammed Bello, Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers participated virtually from there various offices in Abuja.