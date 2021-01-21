From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021, which seeks to give legal backing to the Federal Government’s measure to enhance the quality of the teaching profession in the country.

FEC, during a meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, yesterday, approved the bill to be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration and possible approval.

If approved by lawmakers, the retirement age of teachers would move from 60 years to 65, while the years of service would also move from 35 to 40.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said some highlights of the bill included the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.

FEC also approved N1.4 billion for the upgrading of electricity facilities at the Calabar Free Trade Zone Area. Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who disclosed this said: “The contracts were initially awarded in 2018 to upgrade the electrical facility in the area, but it was not completed, so we brought a memo today and council approved N1,000,484,000 for the completion of electrical upgrading at the Calabar Free Trade Zone Area.”

Meanwhile, newly inaugurated members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have vowed to reduce corruption to the barest minimum and stop capital flight in the country.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, a member of the CCB representing South South, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, said it was a time people with dubious intentions were stopped from derailing the progress of the country.

He said the agency would also work to stop Nigerians taking the nation’s resources out to develop foreign countries.

This is even as they have promised to be tactical, honest and sincere in the fight against corruption to ensure they achieve results that will put the administration in the right path.