From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) hybrid meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi on Wednesday approved the sum of N660.422 million for the procurement of 20 Pick-up vans and one City bus for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to be supplied by Innosons Motors.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed State House Correspondents, disclosed that the total sum of N17.4 billion was approved for the provision of Broadband infrastructure for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and tertiary and higher learning institutions across the six geo-political zones with the supply of IT Communications Equipments and furniture for Communication Centres in the nation’s six geo-political zones by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

He added that the total sum of N3.992 billion was also approved by the Council for the augmentation of road projects in Kwara and Niger states.

Mohammed also disclosed that the Council ratified the International Labour Organisation Migrant Workers Supplementary Provision and approved the Draft National Policy on Welding.

Physically in attendance at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari, among others.

Other ministers physically present were Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Transportation minister, Mu’azu Sambo.

Also in attendance were Education ministers, Adamu Adamu; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar, Environment, and Muhammed Abdullahi.

Ministers of State present were those of Education, Goodluck Opiah; Works and Housing; Umar El-Yakub, Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye and Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh.