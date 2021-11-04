From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has approved N39 billion to be awarded by the ministries of aviation, works and housing and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The meeting at the Firsr Lady Conference room, authorised the award of a contract for direct procurement, installation and commissioning of the total radar coverage modernisation for the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at the cost of 14,428,218.17 Euros (N28,039,080,799.40).

Briefing State House Correspondents, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the contract was part of the three memos he brought for the consideration of FEC.

The council, Sirika said, also approved two others including the one for a contract for the supply and installation of baggage handling system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos worth N3,615,265,710.69.

The third Aviation contract approved was for the manufacture, supply, installation and operating training of disabled aircraft recovery system at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the cost of N2,209,593,428.08.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who spoke on the memos approved for other ministries, said council approved a contract for the construction and furnishing of new Senate Building and 1,000 Capacity Conference Centre by the University of Abuja.

The contract approved for award to Messrs Hilkam Engineering Consultancy Ltd, is at the cost of N2,354,247,466.76

He added: “There was also an approval of another memo presented by the Minister of Power for the award of 400kw pv power plant at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Jabi, Abuja at the cost of N768,906,174.71 to Stallion Trading and Construction Company Ltd.

“There was also an approval for the Minister of Works and Housing for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Sokoto – Ilela (Nigeria) Birnin Konin (Niger Republic) Road in Sokoto State at the sum of N8,450,829,974.95 to Messrs Amirco Universal Concept Ltd.”

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, said FEC approved the procurement of 46 vehicles for operational use by Customs at the cost of N1,554,200,000.

