The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved various contracts worth about N47 billion to be awarded by the ministries of aviation, works and housing as well as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The meeting which held at the Firsr Lady Conference room, authorized the award of a contract for direct procurement, installation and commissioning of the total radar coverage modernization for the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at the cost of 14,428,218.17 Euros (N28,039,080,799.40).

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the contract was part of the three memos he brought for the consideration of FEC o behalf of the ministry.

The council, Sirika said also approved two others including the one for a contract for the supply and installation of baggage handling system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos worth N3,615,265,710.69.

The third Aviation contract approved was for the manufacture, supply, installation and operating training of disabled aircraft recovery system at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the cost of N2,209,593,428.08.

Sirika said: “Today, council received three memoranda from aviation and they were all approved consequently. Memo number one is for approval for a contract for the supply and installation of baggage handling system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and the total contract sum is N3,615,265,710.69, inclusive of the 7.5% VAT, with the completion period of 12 months.

“The contractor is Messrs. Gulf of Africa International Limited, who are exclusive representatives of the original equipment manufacturer. The OEM is Messrs. UVS Systems Company, a company that is located in Istanbul, Turkey. The funding was found and appropriated and Council consequently approved.

“The second memo from us in Aviation is approval for the award of contract for the manufacture, supply, installation and operating training of disabled aircraft recovery system at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

“This system is to be applied in the event that there is an aircraft that is occupying the runway or any area of operations that we have, so the special equipment will be used to remove that aircraft from that place and free it for our own operations.

Contract sum is N2,209,593,428.08, inclusive of 7.5% VAT.

“This was issued to Messrs. Globsley Project Limited. The OEM representatives are Messrs. AMS Aircraft Recovery Limited.

“The third memo is approval is approval for the award of contract for direct procurement, installation and commissioning of the total radar coverage modernization for the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency and this contract is in two parts and the total is 14,428,218.17 Euros, which is equivalent to N28,039,080,799.40.

“The contractors are Messrs. Talas, who had been on the project and supported by Intelligent Transportation Systems Limited and Messrs. Softnet Systems Nigeria Limited and the OEMs are Messrs. Talas Systems of France and Messrs. HM Global of Germany.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who spoke on the memos approved for other ministries, said council approved a contract for the construction and furnishing of new Senate Building and 1,000 Capacity Conference Centre by the University of Abuja.

The contract approved for award to Messrs Hilkam Engineering Consultancy Ltd, is at the cost of N2,354,247,466.76

He added: “There was also an approval of another memo presented by the Minister of Power for the award of 400kw pv power plant at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Jabi, Abuja at the cost of N768,906,174.71 to Stallion Trading and Construction Company Ltd.

“There was also an approval for the Minister of Works and Housing for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Sokoto – Ilela (Nigeria) Birnin Konin (Niger Republic) Road in Sokoto State at the sum of N8,450,829,974.95 to Messrs Amirco Universal Concept Ltd.”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, said FEC approved the procurement of 46 vehicles for operational use by Customs at the cost of N1,554,200,000.

He added: “Today, Council approved the procurement of 46 units of vehicles, these is for operational and administrative use by the Nigerian Customs Service. This was awarded to Messrs. Elizade Nigeria Limited at a total cost of N1,554,200,000 and this amount is inclusive of a 7.5%. VAT.

“Recall that the last set of procurement of vehicles that was done for customs was 2017 and 2020, and in 2020 we did see a whole lot of huge seizures that were made by the Nigerian Customs and also the performance in terms of revenue. Even with 2021, up till August, they have over performed the prorated rate of the target that they were given.

“So, Council believes that by provision of these additional vehicles, it will also help in enhancing, not only their effectiveness, but their efficiency and more revenues will be generated.”