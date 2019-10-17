The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday has approved N5.4 billion for construction of oil and gas parks and indoor shooting range.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his colleague, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Sylva, FEC approved N3 billion for oil and gas parks in the Niger Delta region.

He explained that the parks are to create additional 1000 jobs and improve security in the region, will support the development of Oil and Gas tools.

On his part, Sirika said that FEC approved N2.4 billion for the construction of indoor shooting range for aviation security.

This, he said, is in line with the approval for airport officials to bear arms towards boosting security at Nigerian airports.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, said FEC approved the sum of N581 million for 300 buoys for River Niger, between Lokoja and Onitsha.