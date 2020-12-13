By Henry Uche

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja within the week approved the award of road contracts, the argumentation of others as well as the expansion of the Maiduguri Airport apron and the insurance of other terminal buildings to the tune of over N60 billion.

Newsletter from Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, quoting Tribune revealed that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave a breakdown of the road contracts approved for his ministry to include the Yakassai-Badume-Damagum- Makinzali Road in Kano, in favour of CCECC for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Kanbegua-Jos Road, linking Kaduna and Plateau states, in favour of Setraco Nigeria Limited, for N38.701 billion.

Also speaking, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, said the council approved two contract argumentation for road contracts in his ministry totalling about N7.734 billion. He explained: “As part of opening up rural areas in the FCT, a predominantly agricultural area, the Federal Executive Council has approved the revised estimated total cost /augmentation of the contract for the construction of Yaba-Kpahe Road, in Kwali/Abaji area council in the Federal Capital Territory. That is in the sum of N431,640,286. As you know, that is an area that is by River Gurara, which is a very important water body crossing the FCT.

“It is a very important agricultural area and this particular project; we hope when completed is going to enhance the economic development of that area, food security in the FCT and bring about security and peace. The contract was awarded to Messrs COAN (W.A) Ltd at the sum of N431,640,286 at the completion period of 12 months. The contract sum increased from N914,189,200 to N1,345,829,486.

“Council also approved the revised estimated total cost /augmentation and change in scope of the contract for the construction of one service carriageway of the inner northern expressway from Rind Road III to Rind Road IV – Abuja Industrial Park.

“It is supposed to link the road to the rest of the road systems in the territory. As we know, industrialisation is one of the key objectives of this administration and by extension all the multiplier effects that normally societies will get when they industrialise.

“It is a very important project which we will try as much as possible to fund so that we can see completion within 24 months. The contract is awarded to Messrs Salini Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N7,302,585,139. The contract sum increased from N7,179,322,294 to N14,481,907,414.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his Aviation counterpart, said FEC also approved two memos presented by the ministry. He said the first memo was a contract for the expansion of the Apron at the Maiduguri Airport with the contract worth N719,117,868.60.

While informing that the contract was awarded to a company called Luvaslink Projects Limited, Mohammed explained that the expansion of the Maiduguri Airport has become imperative due to the intensed traffic at the airport.

He added: “The Apron of an airport is actually that area where aircrafts manoeuvres are made, where they turn, where they park.

“Because of the increased traffic, that apron has to be expanded to avoid accidents. The second contract is one awarded to Zenith General Insurance Company and 19 other insurance companies to insure assets, such as terminal buildings in 22 airports belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The contract is in the sum of N390,550,687.45. Both memos were approved by Council today.”