From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has approved contract awards for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), flood control in the six geo-political zones and the Ministry of Transportation with a combined worth of about N76.78 billion.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this at a press briefing alongside his FCT and transportation counterparts, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi, respectively, on the outcome of the FEC meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja, yesterday.

He said the FCT had the largest share of the contracts, with two proejcts costing a total of about N56.2 billion.

“Council approved two contracts for the FCT, including for the full scope development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105, Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction Stage 1, Abuja at the cost of N54,946,009,160.04. It was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited with a completion period 48 months.

“The second contract award is for the construction of access road and car park for Abuja light rail stations – Gbazango station of the Federal Capital City, Abuja – Lot 7 at the cost of N1,291,568,845.33. It was awarded in favour of Messrs CBC Global Civil and Building Construction Nigeria Limited with a completion period of eight months.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Mohammed said 14 projects were approved for award under the ecological fund spanning the six geo-political zones of the country at the total cost of about N15.1 billion.

“These projects are divided across the six geopolitical zones. Two in the South East, two in the South West, two in the South South, North East has two, North West three while North Central and FCT has three.”

Amaechi said he presented four memos on behalf of his ministry, which were all approved by FEC.

He said FEC approved the clearing of equipment for the deep blue project “which will enable us site some of these projects in the coastal towns along the coasts at the cost N2.7billion to be paid to the clearing agents.”