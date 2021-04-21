From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the sum of N8.39 billion as augment=mentation for the reconstruction of Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera road linking Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this to State House Correspondents, while briefing them on the outcome of this week’s cabinet meeting chaired by

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum to council and it was for the augmentation of the contract for Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera road; the portion covering 185 kilometres, which was awarded in 2012.

“The construction company is seeking an augmentation of the contract sum by N8.39 Billion which was approved and the reason is for price changes essentially between 2012 when the contract was awarded and now.”

Fashola said with the approved augmentation, the scope of work on about 85 kilometres of the road would now change from rehabilitation to reconstruction because it has further deteriorated from when the contract was first awarded.