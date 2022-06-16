From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure, yesterday, while speaking on resolutions reached at this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

He said the proposed law replaces the old law establishing the Fire Service, which has been in existence for 60 years.

“The Federal Executive Council today approved the repeal of the 60 year old Fire Service Act Cap F29, LFN 2004 and in its stead, the council approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022, which is meant to bring into currency the operations and professionalism of the Federal Fire Service as it delivers its services to Nigerians,” he said.

The minister said the council directed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, to fine tune the bill for onward transmission to the National Assembly for passage.

“The Attorney General was required to process and present to the National Assembly for review and ultimate passage and we expect that the law, when eventually passed and approved by the president will help in improving the capability and capacity of the federal fire service,” he said.

The council also approved N66.9 billion for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State, North-East Nigeria.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the ministry presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State.

“Council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66.983 billion,” he said.

Fashola said the project would help boost the transportation network in Taraba State and the entire North-East.

Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed who briefed on behalf of Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika said council approved N23.9 billion for the procurement of equipment for airports across the country.

He said the equipment to be procured include radio communication system for some control towers and instrument landing systems for some airports.

“The Minister of Aviation presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for the upgrade of twelve airports tower voice communication and control system radio for twelve airports located in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, Yola, Kaduna and Enugu. The contract was for the sum of N9.988 billion with a completion period of 13 months. As you are aware, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has a statutory mandate to enhance safety and security of the Nigerian airspace and it is in line with this that it sought to upgrade 12 air control towers voice and communication control system.”

Mohammed said the communication tower had to be upgraded because the ones currently in use have aged and also to enhance better performance in the twelve airports in conferment with technological advancements and aviation industry’s best practices.

He said that N14 billion for the procurement of instrument landing systems for Lagos Abuja, Katsina and Port Harcourt airports.

