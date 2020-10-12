Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to develop a national flood emergency preparedness and respond plan to tackle the hazard.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja on Monday, said that the initiative would help save farmlands from being ravaged by flood which would boost food sufficiency.

Farouq explained that part of the activities of the committee is ‘to review and adopt the terms of reference of the highlevel committee and the other committees;

‘Identify critical technical stakeholders to form the membership of the Technical Sub-Committee;

‘Set and approve realistic timelines to developing the new plan, and;

‘Share information on the 2020 response to flooding (thus far) and understand existing disaster management resources that provide the framework for flooding disasters, and receive briefing on the efforts of the various stakeholder MDAs.’