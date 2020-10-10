Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government has finally made good on its threat to halt salaries of university staff not captured on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

The action, consistent with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, was conveyed to them in a memo signed by the Director of IPPIS at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Dr Nsikak Ben.

The memo, dated October 8 and addressed to all Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities and their Bursars, read:

‘I am directed to inform you that any Staff of your Institution who has not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), either as a result of Study Leave (with pay), Maternity Leave or on Medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll with effect from November 2020 payroll except such Staff presents himself/herself for the biometric data capture at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Abuja with an introduction letter/IPPIS Enrollment forms duly endorsed by the principal authorities of the Institution.

‘In addition, all supporting documents should include evidence of six months salary bank statement. In view of the above, kindly inform your staff in this category to URGENTLY avail themselves for the biometric data capture at the OAGF.

‘However, an exemption may only be given where institutions provide evidence of Study Leave, stating the duration to justify such persons being retained on the payroll.’

President Buhari, last Thursday, declared that only varsity workers on IPPIS will be paid salaries going forward. The President said the decision was taken to block revenue leakages by eliminating the possibility of paying “non-existent personnel and unauthorized allowances.’

He said: ‘Personnel cost is still our largest single item of expenditure.

‘In the seven months to 31st July 2020, it accounted for 34 per cent of total Federal Government spending and is projected at 33 per cent of 2021 expenditure.’