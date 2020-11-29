By From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal lawmaker representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli has sponsored no fewer than 447 constituents on entrepreneurial skills and talent development in the area of soap making and other relevant business skills.

The first phase of the training programme carried out in two phases for beneficiaries drawn from the 23 wards of the constituency included three-day training for 135 women on the production of both liquid and solid soaps and the training of 312 other constituents on entrepreneurship through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Total breakdown after the second phase of the training indicated that Brass Local Government Area would have 252 beneficiaries while 195 beneficiaries would come from Nembe with another set of beneficiaries to be trained next week in Okoroma area of Nembe local Government council.

Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, who is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), confirmed that he has also facilitated, through the Boarder Communities Development Agency, BCDA, to provide hair dressing machine with a generator attached to it; tricycles; manual sewing machines; and motorbikes for about one hundred and fifty (150) persons.

“More so, we shall give empowerment materials to about 200 persons in the coming days. The materials include tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machines, hair salon equipments with generators, etc across the entire federal constituency. We are going to see that street lights and other physical infrastructures that will also be mounted in due time.

”Upon the completion of these empowerment projects highlighted so far, we shall equally ensure that solar powered street lights and other capital projects domiciled in the 2020 budget that will be beneficial to our communities are utterly executed before the end of this year. As we promised during our campaign, we remain committed to attracting and personally providing as many relevant projects and programmes to our people and communities as it has never been – by the grace of God.”