From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have threatened to shut down the Federal Polytechnic in Ekeowe in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state over alleged manipulation of the processes that will lead to the appointment of a non-Ijaw indigene as a substantive Rector of the institution.

According to the IYC, despite the fact that an Ijaw indigene from Peretougbene community in Bayelsa is qualified in accordance with the provision of the Polytechnic Act and excelled during the just concluded interview, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof Okereke is manipulating and trying to perpetuate the appointment of his another candidate as Rector at Federal Polytechnic in Bayelsa.

The IYC, in a statement issued by the national spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, pointed out that the alleged move by the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekeowe, Professor Okereke to shortlist three names out of the ten names that partook in the just concluded interview conducted in Yenagoa wherein an Ijaw man from Peretorugbene Community, in Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa state participated will only lead to chaos and disruption of academic activities of the Institution.

“Despite the fact that an Ijaw indigene from Peretougbene community iñ Bayelsa is qualified in accordance to the provision of the Polytechnic Act and excelled during the just concluded interview, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof Okereke is manipulating and trying to perpetuate the appoint of his kinsman as Rector at Federal Polytechnic in Bayelsa,” he said.

Ekerefe who drew the attention of the Federal Government to the underground moves on the new Rector, wondered why the Ijaw man that did well during the interview is not being considered.

“It may interest the public to know that out of the ten persons who participated in the interview, the only Ijaw man who was interviewed and did very well was not shortlisted amongst the three names by the Governing Council, Chaired by Prof. Okereke.

“To put the records straight, the Polytechnic Act is very clear and unambiguous. It states that for one to qualify as a substantive Rector, the person must have a minimum of five years experience as a Chief lecturer in the Polytechnic system and minimum of Masters degree which our son, holds as against the Ag. Rector who do not meet up the criteria as being alleged.

“We reiterate that this is a clear case of injustice and Ijaw youths can not fold our arms and watch this injustice stands, Erekefe said.

According to him , the Governing Council Chairman, Prof Okereke is colluding with some external Abuja forces to bring in a Rector in an institution that is domiciled in the heartland of the Ijaw Nation.

“Again this will not stand and we shall resist it vehemently. Without trying to be tribalistic, we are all aware that the federal character principle is not adhered to in other parts of the country where they have qualified indigenes and that will not happen in our land, especially when we also have qualified Ijaw people to occupy such offices. This is important, because the Federal Polytechnic Ekeowe is situated in a volatile rural community were only an indigene who understands the terrain can function without any encumbrances.”

“While we are making efforts to rewrite this wrong as a council, we are also beckoning on our National Assembly members to take this matter up and correct this injustice”