Marcel Alozie, Enugu

The authorities of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, have debunked the allegation of employment racketing as published by a local tabloid in Owerri, Imo State.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Nwosu Everest, in a release made available to Sunday Sun insisted that the authorities had always followed laid down employment procedures stipulated by the Federal Government.

He said: “We cannot understand the rationale behind this unwarranted attack on the personality of the Rector of the polytechnic. We run an open door policy in this institution. There is a need to always verify information before feeding the public.”

He stated that the management of the institution under the leadership of Dr. Michael Arimanwa, had zero tolerance to corruption of any form while making efforts to reposition the institution. He, therefore, urged the public to ignore the publication saying there was no atom of truth in it.