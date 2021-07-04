JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The new Chairman Governing Council to Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Chief Yemi Sanusi has pledged to put in place a dynamic and purposeful leadership style with a view to set the Polytechnic on the trajectory of growth and development.

The Chairman who made this pledge during a familiarization meeting between the Governing Council and the staff of the institution at the annex campus of the institution, at the weekend, however appealed to the staff to show commitment and dedication to duties so that everyone would succeed together.

Sanusi said; this Governing Council is poised to put in its best in repositioning and placing this Polytechnic on the trajectory of growth, development and academic excellence. We shall leave no stone unturned in achieving this, and so I call on the Management and staff of the Polytechnic to cooperate with us.”

He noted that the problems faced by the institution were not peculiar to the polytechnic but applicable to other sister institutions, but promised that the new Council would work collectively exploring necessary contacts to address those challenges.

He commended the rector for the infrastructural development and acquisition of equipment for the take-off of some engineering programmes at the main campus, and urged him to keep up his good relationship with TETfund which, he noted, has been of immense support to the Polytechnic so farm-.

The Council Chairman while fraternizing with staff of the Polytechnic, expressed his gratitude for the level of acceptance given to him and members of the Council and assured staff that the Polytechnic under his watch should be transformed to a centre of excellence in technical education in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Uduak Sunday Ukekpe assured them of maximum cooperation of the management in the task of jump starting the development agenda of the institution

Dr. Ukekpe described the Governing Council members as a combination of intellectuals, academic gurus and political giants, adding that the institution is left in the best and safest hands. He thanked President Buhari for the gift of a star-studded Governing Council.