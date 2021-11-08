From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal University Lokoja is to confer Bachelor degrees and post graduate diploma on 804 students in its fifth convocation ceremony taking place at the weekend with 14 students having First Class. Honours

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the Felele permanent site of the institution on the commencement of the fifth convocation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Olayemi Akimwumi said within his nine months assumption of office he has brought a lot of innovations and transformations to the 10th years old institution.

Of the 804 graduands, he said 14 have First Class honours, 188 with Second class upper division, 441 with Second class lower division, 95 with Third Class honours and 66 graduated with post graduate diplomas

The VC said his concerted and painstaking efforts along with his management team paid off recently when the university was ranked to the 3rd position among the 12 new Federal Universities,35th in the country 122 nd in Sub Sahara Africa, 221st in Africa and 5024th worldwide by the second edition of 2021 Webmetrics Ranking.

He said this was a lot of improvements on the January ranking where federal University Lokoja was ranked the 7th among the 12 federal Universities, 78th in the country, 255th in sub Saharan Africa, 396th in Africa and 10,604th worldwide.

He reiterates that his goal is to become the best out of the 12 new universities and among the top 10 in the country.

On his achievements within the last nine months that he assumed office, he said he was able to carry out institutionalisation of academic traditions and ceremonies where by six Professors’ have been able to delivered their inaugural lectures out of the two who had delivered since the establishment of the school 10 years ago.

Prof. Akimwumi also said in his bid to achieve physical development and expansion, the university has commenced academic activities to the permanent site at the Felele campus while stringent security measures have been carried out to secure the lives of students and staff at the permanent site.

The VC also announced that the university request for the upward review of the students admission quota to the NUC and JAMB from 1,500 students per session has been increased to 4,000 .

