Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal University, lokoja kogi state will this Saturday holds it’s third and fourth combined convocation ceremonies at its permanent site in Felele.

Addressing news men during the pre convocation press briefing on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Angela Miri Freeman said activities lined up for the ceremony include a meeting of University management with the governing council on Wednesday and convocation lecture on Thursday.

The VC also said there will be commissioning of Tetfund projects on Thursday morning by the executive secretary of Nigeria University Commission with a jumaat service on Friday while the

University will on Friday have a Chancellor’s night

According to the VC at the Chancellor’s night, the university community will be having an interactive session with the Chancellor of the university and Emir of Fika, Dr Mohammed Ambali while the convocation proper will hold on Saturday.

According to the VC , the university has recorded immense achievements in the past two years which include the accreditation of new 29 programmes while the post graduate school was also established and has commenced studies.

Prof Miri also said she was able to establish the remedial/ consultancy and science programmes to cater for the students who have deficiencies and could not go straight for the degree programmes and especially for applicants within the immediate community who are desirous of furthering their education.

The VC disclosed that the university will be finally moving to it’s permanent site as the commencement of the December academic session stressing that only faculty of science and the newly established faculty of Education will operate at the current temporary site while other faculties like the sciences, management sciences, Arts and block will be moved to the permanent site.

The VC also said the university clinic has been expanded from a three bed facility to 20 bed facility with the requisite qualified personnel to man it.

While appreciating staff and students for their support to her administration, the VC reiterates the commitment of staff to highest standard practices to move the university to an enviable height.