From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Character Commission is proposing branches in states across the federation, Executive Chairman Muheeba Dankaka said in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Thursday.

During a two-day national retreat on the theme, “Building cooperation for equitable delivery of service,” Dankaka noted that the retreat will offer an opportunity for the Commission to come up with workable templates on how the it can contribute to the discourse on national stability.

‘The retreat offers an opportunity under a serene ambiance away from home to discuss and deliberate on how the Commission [has] fared and what needs to be done to meet up with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians,’ she said.

Dankaka charged the commissioners at the retreat to come up with workable documents that will aid the Commission in achieving its goal.

‘This retreat may also serve as the opportunity we need to come up with modalities and strategies on how we can engage state governors to have state Character Commissions.

‘We should have a document on how we can assists states to establish similar organisations… This we believe further ensure our states grow in harmony,’ Dankaka stated.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, in his message, urged the Commission to sustain its founding ideals and policies for Nigeria to remain united.