Publishers of Federal Character, an online newspaper, has expressed displeasure over failure of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria to register its business name as a legal entity.

CAC, Nigeria’s legal institution in charge of registration of business names has turned down the registration of Federal Character for various reasons, especially on the grounds of non-availability.

According to Mr. Etcetera Ejikeme, his efforts to register his business under various names, has been turned down by the agency on many occasions. To him, this amounts to deliberate efforts to frustrate his legitimate desire to conform with the law in the process of carrying out his genuine business.

“In the last five months, we have made several efforts to register our business under various names, but each time such names were filled on the CAC website as directed, they are denied on the simplistic grounds of non-availability and name reservations.

The newspaper has become a news hub for many Nigerians in the Diaspora as it continues to feed them with news especially from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The platform, federalcharacter.com, founded, Registered and Trademarked in the United States of America, by a Nigerian journalist, Etcetera Ejikeme, based in Maryland, U.S. provides timely news on politics, sports, entertainment and other issues.