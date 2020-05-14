Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the location of the newly approved Federal College of Education in Iwo, Osun State.

He also commended the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District as well as the House of Representatives member for the Iwo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Senator Adelere Oriolowo and Yunusa Amobi, respectively for their efforts towards the approval and location of the college in his town.

The Oluwo also extolled the leaders of the ruling party (All Progressives Congress), Chief Bisi Akande, and Bola Tinubu, for the roles they played in the approval and location of the school in Iwo.

“On behalf of the good people of Iwoland, I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a Federal College of Education for and locating it in Iwo. The singular decision has convinced me and my people to do more in supporting his administration,” the monarch said.

“I also extend my appreciation to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for his leadership style. He has convinced us more that he is a leader that listens to the yearnings of his people. We will continue to support his dreams for the state,” he said.

Oba Akanbi, assured the Federal Government of his community’s readiness to provide all the necessary support in ensuring the smooth take off of the institution.

The monarch, however, urged the Osun State Government, particularly the Ministry of Education to synergize with the Federal Ministry of Education to make the smooth take off a reality.

“To all my subjects, I congratulate you and appreciate your trust in my leadership. The reward for hard work is more work. I promise to continue serving you with all my strength, mental skills and abilities. Do accept my best wishes as we continue to enjoy the dividends of this progressives democracy, the monarch said.