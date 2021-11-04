From Gyang Bere, Jos

Provosts of Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria have commended the Federal Government on the pronouncement of incentives per semester for students undergoing NCE and degree programmes in colleges of education in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Committee and Provost, FCE Pankshin, Dr Amos Bulus Cirfat, gave the commendation after arising from the committee meeting held in Abuja.

Dr Cirfat, in a press statement signed in Jos by Charles Homsuk, the Principal Information Officer (PIO), Public Relations Unit, FCE Pankshin, expressed gratitude over the gesture.

He explained that Dr Cirfat said the gesture of President Buhari to pay N50,000 and N75,000 to NCE and Degree students, respectively, per semester, will indeed attract the best brains into the teaching profession.

Dr Cirfat noted also that the proposed Bursary awards of N100,000 and N150,000 are being considered for NCE and Undergraduate students, as well as the increase of service years of teachers from 35 – 40 years and 60 – 65 years as retirement age, will promote teacher education in the Country.

He also commended the member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam constituency in the Federal House of Representatives Hon Yusuf Gagdi, for sponsoring the bill seeking to upgrade the status of FCE Pankshin, Plateau State, to a Federal University of Education.

He applauded the Speaker House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, House Committee Chairman on Tertiary Education Hon Aminu Suleiman, and the entire House of Representatives for making laws that will ensure societal order, peaceful co-existence and good governance in the federation.

