Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Taiwo O Taiwo, on Wednesday restrained the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Delta, whether by themselves, their agents, employees, or by whatever name called, from threatening to arrest and detaining ex-Minister of State (Education) Kenneth Gbagi pending the hearing and determination of his application for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

The order came on the heels of the Delta State Police Command calling for the arrest of the former Minister.

The Police Command said Gbagi has been evading arrest with different excuses, beginning with his sister’s burial which held on Friday last week.

According to the Police, Gbagi has failed to honour several of their invitations, despite giving his word that he would, leaving authorities with no other option than to declare the ex-Minister wanted.

Justice Taiwo, upon a motion ex parte by Gbagi’s lawyer, Nkem Okoro, Esq., who barred the Police from him, granted Gbagileave to ‘serve the originating processes in this matter on the second respondent by substituted means.’

Justice Taiwo added: ‘The respondents are at liberty if they wish to file their response jointly and/or severally within 14 days.’

The court adjourned the matter to October 16 for hearing.