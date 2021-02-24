From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, observed a minute silence in honour of former Kwara State Military Administrator Retired Brigadier General Ahmed Aboki Abdallah who died recently.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had before the commencement of the meeting called on Cabinet members to stand in honour of the departed Aboki-Abdallah who was a former Minister of Communications.

The Late Brigadier General Abdallah served in the Federal Executive Council during the military regime, when President Buhari was the Head of State, as Minister of Communications and later Minister of Social Development, Youth and Sports.

He later became the Military Administrator of Kwara State from 1987-1988

Meanwhile, the 35th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari physically attending the meeting.

Ten Ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Agriculture Sabo Nanono and Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Trade, Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

