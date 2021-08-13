By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has appointed Mrs. Debbie Windele, as its consultant.

The letter signed by the Controller General of FFS, Liman MIFire, disclosed that the appointment of Windele is sequel to her performance at the recently concluded National Fire Conference held in Jos, Plateau State.

With the appointment, Windele who is the Executive Director of NL Global Service Limited, is to liaise with the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) to ensure the disbursement of 0.25 per cent of premium paid on public buildings nationwide.

The letter added that Windele’s appointment as a consultant is borne out of a rigorous engagement by relevant stakeholders, especially her conference presentation, wherein she proved to have the requisite skills, expertise, disposition and resourcefulness to adequately carry out the task of liaison for the FFS and State Fire Services .