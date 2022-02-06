The Jigawa Command of the Federal Fire Service has cautioned residents of the state against indiscriminate bush burning and careless use of fire during the harmattan period.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Jamilu Habibu, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, on Sunday.

Habibu said that the caution became necessary in order to avoid fire disasters during the dry season, as most of the houses in rural communities were thatched and could easily catch fire.

He said the command would continue to sensitise the public on the dangers posed by the harmattan winds, while urging farmers to avoid indiscriminate setting of bushes ablaze as they prepared their farmlands for another farming season.

The PRO added that fire, particularly during the harmattan, could escalate and consume valuables and even human lives, if not handled with caution.

Habibu further advised food vendors and housewives across the state to ensure that they quenched the fires they used to cook, to avoid any fire outbreaks.

“All those selling food, as well as housewives should ensure that they quench the fire they use after cooking.

“Also, people must be conscious when using candles, kerosene lanterns in their homes, as they are capable of igniting fire.

“We must also be careful using fire to warm our rooms during the harmattan. This is because sometimes fire incidences occurred through leaving an ignited firewood.

“We are also advising people to make sure that that they switched off electrical appliances before leaving their houses to avoid fire that can happen as a result of power surge,’’ Habibu added. (NAN)