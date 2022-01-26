From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has fought more than 100 fire outbreaks and saved property worth more than N162 million and many lives in Bauchi State in 2021.

Assistant Controller General Zone C, FFS, Bauchi, ACG Baro Alfa, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed, in his office at Government House Annex, Bauchi, on Tuesday.

ACG Alfa, who was in company with two senior officers from the zone, is in charge of Borno, Bauchi and Yobe State command.

He assured that the FFS was combat-ready to fight fire outbreaks in any part of Bauchi state in 2022.

He disclosed that as part of the combat readiness, the Controller General of FFS, Ibrahim Liman has delivered six state-of-the-art firefighting gadgets to the Bauchi command.

He assured that they would continue to work together with the Bauchi State Fire Service to combat fire incidence.

Alfa disclosed that the firefighting gadgets delivered to Bauchi were part of promises made by the CG to the governor.

‘Apart from Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, no state in the country currently has the firefighting equipment of Bauchi State,’ Alfa stated.

‘All of them are digital and they include two firefighting trucks which carry 5000-litre water capacity, one water tanker which takes 10, 000 water capacity. The water tanker supports the firefighting trucks as well as fight fire.’

ACG Alfa also disclosed that in a bid to the Federal Fire Service also donated a state of the art ambulance to secure lives and property in the state

‘This ambulance is a mini hospital itself. It has oxygen and other lifesaving facilities,’ he stated.

The Assistant Controller General assured that the Federal Fire Service would continue to support the efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed administration to curb fire accidents in Bauchi State.

‘To support you, sir, the CG took some staff for health qualifications for training and believe you me sir he chose the best four for Bauchi and they are here in Bauchi with me as part of his promises to you,’ he stated.

He appealed to the governor to support the Federal Fire office in the state with fueling and maintenance of the newly acquired firefighting gadgets.

He disclosed that Nigeria was expecting Emergency Firefighting trucks to enable firefighting personnel to access every nook and cranny of communities in the country to quell fire outbreaks and assured Governor Mohammed that he would ensure one was delivered to Bauchi.

Responding, Governor Mohammed thanked the ACG for the visit, saying his relationship with CG Liman dates back to his days as minister of the FCT, adding that the relationship has brought lots of goodwill to Bauchi State.

Mohammed received the ACG and is a team in a company with his Deputy Governor Senator Baba Tela, Secretary to the State Government Ibrahim Kashim Chief of Staff Government House, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, PPS Pharmacist Samaila Burga, Special Adviser on Media Comrade Muktar Gidado among others.

He thanked the CG for the firefighting gadgets delivered to fight fire in the state and promised to merged the firefighting emergency service and the fire service unit into one to boost the fight against fire outbreaks in the state.