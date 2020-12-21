From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government is to initiate the establishment of International smartphone Industries in Nigeria, Minister of State for Petroleum Chief Timpire Slyvia has said.

He disclosed this on Monday in Kano during the maiden graduation ceremony of 1000 youths, trained on phone repairs and maintenance, including software and hardware specialization.

He said that the proposed industries were as part of government efforts to boost local content development in Nigeria.

He added that out of the 1000 youths so far trained, 600 had fully completed their course program while 400 will graduate before the end of the year.

Slyvia revealed that the Ministry had trained 2800 youths in Yobe, Bauchi and Cross River States on a similar project even as he said that Nigeria has the highest GSM market in the whole of Africa.

Nasiru Ali Ahmad, House Representatives member, Nassarawa Federal Constituency, Kano, said the initiative was part of his efforts to ensure that redundant youths in the state were economically engaged.

He explained that the program would train another 5000 youths in 2021, adding that the graduates would be assisted with shops, tools and other start up tools for their new businesses. .

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero advised the graduates against using their skills and knowledge in devious ways, saying that that would be counter- productive.