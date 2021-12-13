From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Federal Government has declared that there will be sufficient food in the country come 2022, going by the level of its preparation.

The Minister of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, made the disclosure while commissioning some roads in Ondo West and Ondo East Local Government Areas and a mini water treatment plant in Iju Odo, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The minister, who was represented by the South West Zonal Director of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Omolola Oguntuyi, said the Federal Government is committed to the rejuvenation of the agriculture sector.

The news comes amid the Federal Government embarking on no fewer than 37 projects in different parts of the state.

The State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Anthony Otuonye who disclosed that the projects spread across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, hinted that over 50 per cent of the projects are nearly completed.

Mr Otuonye said the state enjoys the support of the Federal Government with the citing of the projects in the state.

He urged the people of the state to ensure proper maintenance of the projects in their domains, just as he called for the support of the people of the state.

The Minister said the new projects under construction in the state would make food production more convenient and in turn, lead to a reduction in the prices of food commodities.

He said the efforts of the Federal Government at transforming the agriculture sector has started yielding positive results with the decision of many youths to go into agriculture.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development embarked on the construction of roads in the rural communities to remove the bottleneck often associated with the transportation of produce from farms to the urban centres.

The Minister who emphasized the need for people to take interest in farming disclosed that the Federal Government has many incentives to encourage farmers.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is determined to take agriculture to the highest level, hence its commitment to the growth and development of the sector.

He said the comfort of farmers is a major priority to the Federal Government, adding that farmers comfort will also yield quality and efficient production of foods in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the traditional ruler of Iju-Odo, Oba Festus Oyedele Olumoyegun lauded the Federal Government for citing the mini water treatment plant in the town, assuring that the project would be well-secured and used judiciously.

The monarch hinted that the water plant would serve not less than 15 communities located in the area.

The roads commissioned include 1.5km Igbo-Ore road in Ondo East Local Government Area and 1.5km Asin-Igbore road in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

