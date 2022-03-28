The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, says the 2022 Easter vacation of the court will begin on April 8.

Tsoho in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mrs Catherine Christopher, Chief Information Officer of the court, said the vacation would hold between April 8 and April 25.

According to him, the vacation is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The court shall resume in all judicial divisions on April 26.

“During the vacation, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions shall remain open to the public for cases of extreme urgency,” he said.

The chief judge also said the Abuja division would handle cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North West and North Eastern parts of the country.

“The Lagos division will be for cases from Lagos state and south western states, while the Port-Harcourt division will handle cases from the South-South and South- Eastern states,’’ he said.

Tsoho noted that the vacation judges for Abuja are Justice Ahmed Mohammed and Justice Nkeonye, while those for Lagos division are Justice Tijjani Ringim and Justice A. O. Awogboro.

He said that Justice A. T. Mohammed and Justice S. I. Mark would be in-charge of Port Harcourt.

He wished his fellow judges, stakeholders and the general public a wonderful vacation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easter Sunday is April 17, while Good Friday and Holy Saturday are on April 15 and 16, respectively. (NAN)